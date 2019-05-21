Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr makes history with Western Conference Championship

RELATED: Golden State Warriors return to Bay Area as Western Conference champs
"The first coach in NBA history to go to the Finals five straight years in his first five seasons," tweeted the Warriors, along with a video.
It shows the team celebrating in the locker room.
The Warriors are headed to the NBA Finals for the 5th straight year!
The Dubs secured their spot with a sweep over the Trail Blazers Monday night in Portland.
The Warriors returned home to Oakland early Tuesday as Western Conference Champions.
Go Dubs!
