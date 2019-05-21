Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr makes history with Western Conference Championship

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is making history and the Dubs can't hold back their excitement.

RELATED: Golden State Warriors return to Bay Area as Western Conference champs

"The first coach in NBA history to go to the Finals five straight years in his first five seasons," tweeted the Warriors, along with a video.

It shows the team celebrating in the locker room.

The Warriors are headed to the NBA Finals for the 5th straight year!

The Dubs secured their spot with a sweep over the Trail Blazers Monday night in Portland.

The Warriors returned home to Oakland early Tuesday as Western Conference Champions.

Go Dubs!


See more stories and videos related to the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandoregonnba playoffsnbaportland trail blazersgolden state warriorsu.s. & worldstephen currysteve kerr
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News