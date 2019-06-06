Golden State Warriors

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts sends love to Dub Nation and Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Amongst the sea of fans at Game 3 of the NBA Finals where the Golden State Warriors took on the Toronto Raptors, Robin Roberts was there spreading the love for Dub Nation.

"A Big shout out to you. Thank you for the love you showed for this wonderful team-so deserving. And the love comes back to you tenfold."

Roberts also talked to ABC7's Jobina Fortson about who she thinks will win.

