Fans, celebrities and families weigh in on Warriors win, Kevin Durant injury

By
TORONTO (KGO) -- Everyday fans, athletes' moms, and mega superstars all agreed -- Game 5 of the NBA Finals match-up game between the Golden State Warriors and the Raptors was a nail-biter until the end.

Draymond Green's mom, Mary Babers, was elated and couldn't contain her excitement.

"Amazing! That's one thing I'd say! Had he made that shot he would have killed his defensive player mode... the fact he blocked that shot, Warriors baby YEAHHHH!"

This was quite the contrast to the solemn faces and subdued response from Raptors supporters after Game 5 in Toronto. Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson said, "If you come from America, you must have been happy with the result!"

However, nearly everyone agreed it was the ultimate match-up.

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky said, "I'm really impressed with their athleticism and their work ethic. It was really fun to watch!"



But the damper for Dub Nation: despite the win and keeping the series alive is the Achilles injury Kevin Durant suffered in the second quarter.

Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B. asked for prayers for KD.

"This victory isn't about the Warriors winning, it's about the will of a winner and a champion and KD is the real MVP tonight."

It'll be an undoubtedly challenging road ahead for KD and for both teams the rest of the series.

"If you're going to win a championship, it's tough, if you're going to dethrone the champions, it's even tougher," weighed Gretzky.

Game 6 is back in Oakland on Thursday.

