Dub Nation goes wild as Warriors narrowly win Game 5 of NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors fans went wild the moment the team narrowly won Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but now there's some anxiety from fans about Kevin Durant's uncertain future.
"We're not surprised they won, Warriors fans for life!" screamed one fan.
Dub Nation electrified Oracle Monday night at a watch party -- 13,000 fans cheering on the Warriors during a nail-biter of a game, which ended in victory over the Toronto Raptors by one point.
"That was stressful, very stressful," said one fan.
But there were gasps from the crowd when Kevin Durant limped off the court in the second quarter.
Now, news that KD's injury may be serious has loyal fans worried.
"It's sad, we all sat there in disbelief checking our phones when he left the court, maybe there was an update or maybe he could get a shot in his ankle, and come back but it didn't happen," said Warriors fan Yolanda Breaux.
"He's not coming back, not gonna come back for Game 6 or Game 7, but is this is where we're going to pull through, Steph Curry is gonna come through, all of us as a team are going to pull through," said one fan.
There were victory fireworks over Oracle Arena, and a post-game dance party outside on the plaza celebrated that sweet win, 106-105.
