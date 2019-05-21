Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates with his son after sweeping the Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are headed to the NBA Finals for the fifth straight year.
After sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4, Stephen Curry celebrated with his son, Canon, and former 49er Colin Kaepernick.
