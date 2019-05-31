after the game

What did Drake say to Draymond Green? Warriors' star says the two 'barked' but no scuffle

TORONTO (KGO) -- After Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Twitter blew up with users posting videos they took of what was unfolding on their TV screens when Draymond Green and Drake had a brief exchange of words.

The Warriors' star and music icon have at least one thing in common - both are known for being loud and boisterous in the heat of a game, or in this case, after.

2019 NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

The encounter happened in passing. As Green was leaving the court it appeared that Drake yelled "Trash!" as walked by.

Twitter feeds quickly began filling up with videos of the exchange.

When asked about it after the game, Green said the two 'barked' but, but he wouldn't call it a scuffle.



See more stories, videos, and player interviews from ABC7's After the Game.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnba finalsdrakeentertainmenttoronto raptorsnbagolden state warriorsafter the gameu.s. & worldbasketballwarrior gamesdraymond green
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFTER THE GAME
Dion Lim gets sushi revenge on Larry Beil with live surprise on ABC7
ABC7 Sports makes first-ever broadcast from Warriors' Chase Center
This is what suites will look like in Warriors new arena
'After the Game' inside Warriors' Chase Center on ABC7
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News