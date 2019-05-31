What did Drake say to Draymond Green? Warriors' star says the two 'barked' but no scuffle

The Warriors' star and music icon have at least one thing in common - both are known for being loud and boisterous in the heat of a game, or in this case, after.
2019 NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
The encounter happened in passing. As Green was leaving the court it appeared that Drake yelled "Trash!" as walked by.
Twitter feeds quickly began filling up with videos of the exchange.
When asked about it after the game, Green said the two 'barked' but, but he wouldn't call it a scuffle.
Drake had some words for Draymond after the Raptors' Game 1 #NBAFinals win 👀 pic.twitter.com/d0NCKKFFHE— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 31, 2019
See more stories, videos, and player interviews from ABC7's After the Game.