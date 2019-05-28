CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- For the first time in NBA history, the finals are heading to Canada - Toronto, to be exact.
So just who are we dealing with here?
NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry's wife, and ABC7's Kris Reyes have something in common - they both grew up in Toronto.
No doubt, Ayesha is schooling her husband's team with some insider tips.
RELATED: Warriors' fans gearing up for the finals, joke they want to 'boycott' Drake
So Kris Reyes is doing the same for our Warriors fans.
Watch the video above for who you have to look out for.
See more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors and NBA Finals.
NBA Finals: Trash talking a Torontonian
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More