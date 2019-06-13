Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant injury: A look at NBA stars who have recovered from a torn Achilles

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors staved off elimination in Toronto when they beat the Raptors 106-105 in Game 5. But with the win came the loss of Kevin Durant. It was his first game back from a calf injury and this time, he injured his Achilles.

So is an Achilles injury a career ender for a sports star? Here's a look at NBA players who have recovered from this injury and how long it took them to get back on the court.

  • Kevin Durant ruptured his Achilles' tendon June 2019 while playing for the Warriors. Durant's return date has yet to be determined.

  • John Wall injured his Achilles' tendon January 2019 while playing for the Wizards. Wall's return date has yet to be determined.

  • DeMarcus Cousins injured his Achilles' tendon January 2018 while playing for the Pelicans. It took him 12 months to recover. Cousins returned in Jan. 2019 to play for the Warriors.

  • Rudy Gay injured his Achilles' tendon January 2017 while playing for the Kings. It took him 9 months to recover. Gay returned in Oct. 2017 to play for the Spurs.

  • Wesley Matthews injured his Achilles' tendon January 2015 while playing for the Trail Blazers. It took him 7 months to recover. Matthews returned in Oct. 2015 to play for the Mavericks.

  • Brandon Jennings injured his Achilles' tendon March 2015 while playing for the Pistons. It took him 13 months to recover. Jennings returned in Feb. 2016 to play for the Magic.

  • Kobe Bryant injured his Achilles' tendon April 2013 while playing for the Lakers. It took him 8 months to recover. Bryant returned in Dec. 2013 but played just six games before suffering season-ending knee injury.


