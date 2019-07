Kevin Durant injury: A look at NBA stars who have recovered from a torn Achilles

Kevin Durant ruptured his Achilles' tendon June 2019 while playing for the Warriors. Durant's return date has yet to be determined.

John Wall injured his Achilles' tendon January 2019 while playing for the Wizards. Wall's return date has yet to be determined.

DeMarcus Cousins injured his Achilles' tendon January 2018 while playing for the Pelicans. It took him 12 months to recover. Cousins returned in Jan. 2019 to play for the Warriors.

Rudy Gay injured his Achilles' tendon January 2017 while playing for the Kings. It took him 9 months to recover. Gay returned in Oct. 2017 to play for the Spurs.

Wesley Matthews injured his Achilles' tendon January 2015 while playing for the Trail Blazers. It took him 7 months to recover. Matthews returned in Oct. 2015 to play for the Mavericks.

Brandon Jennings injured his Achilles' tendon March 2015 while playing for the Pistons. It took him 13 months to recover. Jennings returned in Feb. 2016 to play for the Magic.

Kobe Bryant injured his Achilles' tendon April 2013 while playing for the Lakers. It took him 8 months to recover. Bryant returned in Dec. 2013 but played just six games before suffering season-ending knee injury.



OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors staved off elimination in Toronto when they beat the Raptors 106-105 in Game 5. But with the win came the loss of Kevin Durant. It was his first game back from a calf injury and this time, he injured his Achilles So is an Achilles injury a career ender for a sports star? Here's a look at NBA players who have recovered from this injury and how long it took them to get back on the court.