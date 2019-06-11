Dub Nation reacts to Game 5, Kevin Durant injury

For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON’T know him. He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL. pic.twitter.com/y0qcQ5Boga — Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) June 11, 2019

What a game! A big win and huge loss all in one. #KevinDurant will have an MRI today. What did you think of last night? @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/ZahjYKyR1D — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) June 11, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It was the topic of 95.7 The Game's morning show and conversations all over the country -- Game 5 of the NBA Finals was incredible.The Dubs walked away with a huge win and arguably an equally large loss. Kevin Durant was forced to leave the game in the second quarter after suffering what's believed to be a right Achilles injury."He's someone where everyone said, 'If all these guys come back, why aren't you?'" Lorenzo Neal, 95.7 The Game and former NFL player continued, "This is a situation where he probably shouldn't have come back. It's tough. I mean it's a situation where being a former athlete, I can understand how it can happen."Durant's mother tweeted a photo Tuesday morning where she said her son has the heart of a true Warrior."He was cleared to play tonight," Bob Myers, general manager of the Golden State Warriors, said Monday after the game. "That was a collaborative decision. I don't believe there's anybody to blame, but I understand this world. But if you have to, you can blame me. I run our basketball operations department."Monday night's victory was clearly tough for the Warriors to celebrate. Myers said Durant had been working with their medial team for four weeks."For him to put his health on the line to come back and compete at the highest level, he's one of the best to ever do it," Klay Thompson said. "I want to try to win this for him."After the game, Durant posted the following statement on his Instagram story, "I'm hurting deep in the soul right now. I can't lie, but seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, I got new life lol. #Dubs"