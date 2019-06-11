Golden State Warriors

Warriors believe Kevin Durant has torn Achilles, ESPN reports

By Jobina Fortson
TORONTO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors believe an MRI will confirm that the injury Kevin Durant suffered Monday night is an Achilles tear, league sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Prior to coming back, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers says Durant worked with the Warriors medical team for four weeks. They felt good about the process and Durant was cleared to play.

NBA FINALS: Golden State already bracing for life without KD

Myers tearfully explained during last night's press conference that no one should be blamed for what happened, but if you need to point the finger. Blame him.

"I don't believe there's anybody to blame," Myers said. "But I understand this world, and if you have to, you can blame me. I run my basketball operations department."

EMBED More News Videos

An emotional Warriors GM speaks about Kevin Durant's injury following Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 10, 2019.



"For him to put his health on the line to come back and compete at the highest level, he's one of the best to ever do it. I want to try to win this for him. We missed him. We just hope for him a speedy recovery. That's our brother and to be honest it's very deflating, it's hard to celebrate this win," said Klay Thompson.

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

Steph Curry and head coach Steve Kerr expressed those same sentiments.
After the game, Kevin Durant posted a statement to Instagram:

Kevin Durant shared this post on his Instagram story shortly after injuring his Achilles during Game 5 on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Kevin Durant shared this post on his Instagram story shortly after injuring his Achilles during Game 5 on Monday, June 10, 2019.



Durant's mother, Wanda Durant, showed her support for son too:


As Kevin Durant was escorted off the court, some Raptors fans began to cheer. Raptors players Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry quickly let them know that was not right. It almost looked like Kyle Lowry was trying to console Durant as well when he got up from the ground.

Get hyped about the Golden State Warriors here.

ESPN contributed to this report.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandoracle arenatoronto raptorsnbaoracle arenabasketballklay thompsondraymond greensteve kerrnba playoffsnba finalskevin durantgolden state warriorsstephen currywarrior games
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News