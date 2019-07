Warriors believe Kevin Durant has torn Achilles, ESPN reports

EMBED >More News Videos An emotional Warriors GM speaks about Kevin Durant's injury following Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Kevin Durant shared this post on his Instagram story shortly after injuring his Achilles during Game 5 on Monday, June 10, 2019.

For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON’T know him. He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL. pic.twitter.com/y0qcQ5Boga — Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) June 11, 2019

TORONTO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors believe an MRI will confirm that the injury Kevin Durant suffered Monday night is an Achilles tear, league sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.Prior to coming back, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers says Durant worked with the Warriors medical team for four weeks. They felt good about the process and Durant was cleared to play.Myers tearfully explained during last night's press conference that no one should be blamed for what happened, but if you need to point the finger. Blame him."I don't believe there's anybody to blame," Myers said. "But I understand this world, and if you have to, you can blame me. I run my basketball operations department.""For him to put his health on the line to come back and compete at the highest level, he's one of the best to ever do it. I want to try to win this for him. We missed him. We just hope for him a speedy recovery. That's our brother and to be honest it's very deflating, it's hard to celebrate this win," said Klay Thompson.Steph Curry and head coach Steve Kerr expressed those same sentiments.After the game, Kevin Durant posted a statement to Instagram:Durant's mother, Wanda Durant, showed her support for son too:As Kevin Durant was escorted off the court, some Raptors fans began to cheer. Raptors players Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry quickly let them know that was not right. It almost looked like Kyle Lowry was trying to console Durant as well when he got up from the ground.