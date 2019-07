Kevin Durant's mom has message for critics who question Warriors star's heart

For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON’T know him. He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL. pic.twitter.com/y0qcQ5Boga — Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) June 11, 2019

TORONTO (KGO) -- Don't mess with Mama Durant . Kevin Durant's mother Wanda has a message for critics who question KD's desire to play with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. KD did all he could to help the the Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors before he suffered an apparent Achilles injury during Game 5.Durant mom took to Twitter to respond to critics who had doubted the extent of KD's injury from the start.The Warriors believe an MRI will confirm that the injury Durant suffered Monday night is an Achilles tear, league sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.