Kevin Durant's mom has message for critics who question Warriors star's heart

NBA FINALS: Warriors claw back with 106-105 win over Raptors in Game 5
KD did all he could to help the the Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors before he suffered an apparent Achilles injury during Game 5.
NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
Durant mom took to Twitter to respond to critics who had doubted the extent of KD's injury from the start.
The Warriors believe an MRI will confirm that the injury Durant suffered Monday night is an Achilles tear, league sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.
For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON’T know him. He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL. pic.twitter.com/y0qcQ5Boga— Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) June 11, 2019
