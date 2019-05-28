Golden State Warriors

Report: Durant will fly with Warriors to Toronto for start of NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant plays in NBA basketball playoff series on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP)

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- Kevin Durant will travel with the Golden State Warriors as they travel to Toronto today. The superstar will not play in Game 1 as he has not been cleared for any on-court work since injuring his right calf during the conference semifinals.

Center DeMarcus Cousins is questionable for Game 1. He has been sidelined since April 15 with a torn quad muscle.

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

While the Warriors have to deal with the Raptors on the court, they'll also be dealing with rapper Drake, on the sideline. He's a Raptors superfan, yet also has tattoos honoring Steph and KD.

Head coach Steve Kerr says he considers Drake's antics, fun.

RELATED: Golden State Warriors to face former players Patrick McCaw, Jeremy Lin in NBA Finals against Toronto Raptors

"He's always up there, our guys are always talking trash, it's fun, the NBA kind of embraces the pop culture dynamic. We got E-40 ready, we're in good shape," said Kerr.

