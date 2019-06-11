OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Tonight is a must-win for the Golden State Warriors as they face a 3-1 deficit against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.
Golden State is still dealing with several injuries: Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, and Andre Iguodala are all playing through injuries. But the biggest question is will Kevin Durant play? He practiced for the first time yesterday since hurting his calf last month and is listed as questionable for tonight's game.
"Hopefully he comes back but at this point we prepare like he's not playing because he hasn't been playing. So we don't put that pressure on him. It's really his decision, the training staff's decision to make," said Warriors guard Shaun Livingston.
NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
"We just have to do everything in our willpower to help him get back. If that's win a game and be patient, then we got to go do that," said Klay Thompson.
Raptors fans and Dub Nation shared the same flights back to Toronto for Game 5, but not the same mindset. Toronto is looking to make history.
ABC7 News found fans near the Air Canada counter at SFO who already have visions of the Larry O'Brien trophy making its new home Toronto. There's never been a NBA champion there before.
GOLDEN GOODBYE: Warrior faithful remember Oakland (Oracle) Arena
"The whole team is really performing this year, the whole city has come alive and everybody's supporting them. It's been 25 years since our last championship in Toronto so a lot of people are really excited about that," said Raptors fan Anthony Badowich.
Dubs fans say if anybody can come back from a 3-1 deficit it's the Golden State Warriors.
There will be a Game 5 watch party at Oracle Arena tonight. Doors open at 5 p.m. It costs $20 to park and $25 to get in. A portion of the proceeds will go to charity.
Check out the latest stories about the Golden State Warriors and the NBA Finals.
NBA Finals: Warriors fans hoping for epic comeback
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News