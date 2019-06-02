Golden State Warriors

Warriors vs. Raptors: What you need to know about Toronto and its fans

By Silvio Carrillo
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are facing the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals on ABC7.

To help you enjoy the game, we've put together a video of a few fun things we thought you should know about Toronto.

2019 NBA Finals Schedule: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

For example, did you know that Golden State star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha have a special connection to the city? Or that you're probably pronouncing Toronto incorrectly?

Turns out, we have a lot in common with our neighbor from the north!

Get hyped about the Golden State Warriors here.

