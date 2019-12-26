holiday

Golden State Warriors make Christmas special for San Francisco and Oakland youth

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Warriors now play in San Francisco, but the team is continuing a tradition that began in Oakland.

When the Dubs play on Christmas Day, they invite special young guests from both cities for basketball and much more.

Between the "Star Spangled Banner," and tip-off, a special group of 30 young people received Christmas gifts from the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets Players on the floor of the Chase Center. It was one of the best days of 8-year-old Jordan Ledbetter's life.

"Amazing, you get to be on the court," Ledbetter said. "I haven't been on the court. Only the league court I play on right now."

The kids were from the Oakland Public Education Fund and the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco. After their court appearance they were ushered into another room to open gifts.

Each child received Warriors clothing and a set of Beats headphones.

Warriors Vice President Melanie Moore organized the event.

"Personally, I love to bring young people out to the game. I went to my very first game when I was 6 years old, so I'm happy to share that with a lot of young people today" she said.

To top things off, the kids got to watch the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets and celebrate their favorite players.
"I would say probably Curry -- you mean right now? Probably DeAngelo Russell," according to 8 year old "Quick" Powell.

RELATED: Steph and Ayesha Curry surprise 2,000 people with holiday activities as The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who in Oakland


Jordan Ledbetter is also a Warriors fan, but patterns his own game after the Rocket who gave him his gift.

"James Hardin? ABC7 News' Eric Thomas asked.

"Of course! " he responded.

This is the first time the Warriors have held the event at the new Chase Center and they plan on having many more.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscochristmas giftholidayholiday specialnbagolden state warriorschristmasbasketballchase center
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Grandma's bag full of Christmas gifts stolen on Amtrak to Fremont
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Oops, wrong number! The story behind NORAD's Santa tracker
Customers surprise grieving waitress with over $1K holiday tip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quadruple shooting at holiday party in Oakland
Thousands celebrate Christmas at Glide
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Warriors beat Rockets with 116-104
AccuWeather: Lingering chance of rain on Christmas evening
WATCH IN 60: Stabbing suspect arrested, Dubs Christmas special, Glide's holiday celebration
Man accused of fatally stabbing brother of 49ers quarterback arrested
Show More
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
Woman tries to pay taxes in coins
EXCLUSIVE: Lightning strike damages tree near Mill Valley homes
6-year-old critically injured in Vallejo shooting
10 years after conviction, Phil Spector sporting new look in prison mugshots
More TOP STORIES News