Golden State Warriors make Christmas special for San Francisco and Oakland youth

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Warriors now play in San Francisco, but the team is continuing a tradition that began in Oakland.When the Dubs play on Christmas Day, they invite special young guests from both cities for basketball and much more.Between the "Star Spangled Banner," and tip-off, a special group of 30 young people received Christmas gifts from the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets Players on the floor of the Chase Center. It was one of the best days of 8-year-old Jordan Ledbetter's life."Amazing, you get to be on the court," Ledbetter said. "I haven't been on the court. Only the league court I play on right now."The kids were from the Oakland Public Education Fund and the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco. After their court appearance they were ushered into another room to open gifts.Each child received Warriors clothing and a set of Beats headphones.Warriors Vice President Melanie Moore organized the event."Personally, I love to bring young people out to the game. I went to my very first game when I was 6 years old, so I'm happy to share that with a lot of young people today" she said.To top things off, the kids got to watch the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets and celebrate their favorite players."I would say probably Curry -- you mean right now? Probably DeAngelo Russell," according to 8 year old "Quick" Powell.Jordan Ledbetter is also a Warriors fan, but patterns his own game after the Rocket who gave him his gift."James Hardin? ABC7 News' Eric Thomas asked."Of course! " he responded.This is the first time the Warriors have held the event at the new Chase Center and they plan on having many more.