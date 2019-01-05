CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

WATCH LIVE: Public funeral for Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh

People are saying a final goodbye to Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh who was killed in the line of duty the day after Christmas.

MODESTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A final goodbye for Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh.

RELATED: Officers across Valley prepare to attend emotional service for Corporal Ronil Singh

A public funeral for the 33-year-old will be held in Modesto later Saturday morning.

RELATED: Tears flow as procession held for fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh

Corporal Singh was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Newman the day after Christmas. Newman is about a hundred miles from the Bay Area.

See more videos and stories about Corporal Ronil Singh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingCorporal Ronil Singhfuneralshootingofficer killedModesto
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CORPORAL RONIL SINGH
Procession held for fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh
New details shed light on Newman police shooting timeline
How to donate to family of slain Newman officer Ronil 'Ron' Singh
TIMELINE: Manhunt for suspected Newman cop killer
More Corporal Ronil Singh
SOCIETY
Visitors cleaning up Yosemite amid shutdown
Marin County woman helping keep parks clean amid government shutdown
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets for SoCal residents
More Society
Top Stories
One dead after officer-involved shooting at Santa Clara gas station
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at SoCal bowling alley
Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last 'years'
Hollywood kicks off 2019 awards season in Palm Springs
Visitors cleaning up Yosemite amid shutdown
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Bay Area man tracks stolen laptop for 2 years, 7,000 miles
Deputies arrested for incident where 2 women drowned in their van during Florence
Show More
College Football Playoff fans kick off festivities early in San Jose
Woman in vegetative state, apparently assaulted, gives birth to baby boy: Report
Warriors install first seats at the SF Chase Center
SF utility workers prepare for incoming rain
Lucky Warriors fans party with Stephen Curry in Oakland
More News