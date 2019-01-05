MODESTO, Calif. (KGO) --A final goodbye for Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh.
A public funeral for the 33-year-old will be held in Modesto later Saturday morning.
Corporal Singh was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Newman the day after Christmas. Newman is about a hundred miles from the Bay Area.
