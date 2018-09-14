ROBIN WILLIAMS

Robin Williams Meadow sign unveiled in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco officials unveiled the new Robin Williams Meadow sign in Golden Gate Park to pay tribute to the late comedian. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco officials unveiled the new Robin Williams Meadow sign in Golden Gate Park to pay tribute to the late comedian.

RELATED: How Robin Williams' watchful eyes may help heal us

The unveiling was chosen on the eve of the 38th Annual Comedy Day in the Park.

Efforts to rename the sign after the late comedian began almost two years ago.

Former state assemblyman Tom Ammiano, park officials and comedians and friends of Williams were all in attendance.

For more on the life, times, and legacy of Robin Williams, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrobin williamscomediancelebrity deathssuicidememorialSan FranciscoGolden Gate Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
State senate approves renaming tunnel after Robin Williams
PHOTOS: Robin Williams through the years
SF officials vote to name meadow after Robin Williams
Get help with mental health issues
How Robin Williams' watchful eyes may help heal us
ROBIN WILLIAMS
How Robin Williams' watchful eyes may help heal us
Eyes of Robin Williams grace San Francisco's Market Street
Book about Robin Williams to be released
SF officials vote to name meadow after Robin Williams
More robin williams
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Man releases 130K pages of Air Force docs on UFOs
Chinese Culture Center debuts new art show centered on climate change
San Franciscans remember 9/11 terror attacks by volunteering
More Society
Top Stories
Cal Fire reveals new details of deadly air tanker drop
Fall 'hole punch clouds' seen across the Bay Area
Ariana Grande laments late ex Mac Miller as 'sweetest soul'
SF's Millennium Tower Avoids Being Yellow Tagged
Bay area nonprofit rallies to send supplies to hurricane zone
WATCH LIVE: Florence downgraded to tropical storm
Top Bay Area spellers hope new sponsor will step up to save their dreams
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Show More
Crowd roughs up security guards at Paul Walker sideshow in SoCal
Redwood City babysitter arrested for sex crimes against several children
BART stabbing suspect's plea hearing in Oakland postponed
Cajun Navy comes to rescue of elderly man during Florence flooding
Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant coming to Hollywood
More News