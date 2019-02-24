SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Acting San Francisco Public Defender Matt Gonzalez tells the ABC7 I-Team's Dan Noyes that Jeff Adachi sought medical treatment during the last trial he would ever work. The San Francisco public defender represented tenant rights attorney Carlos Argueta. On Dec. 18, a jury found Argueta not guilty of second degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter for a fatal stabbing South of Market in 2015.
Gonzalez tells Noyes that Adachi had "a persistent cough" during the trial and that Adachi saw his primary care physician, who referred him to a specialist. That second doctor performed a battery of tests. It is unclear at this point what type of specialist Adachi saw and what those test results showed.
When Adachi passed away Friday evening, reports circulated that he had suffered an apparent heart attack, but the San Francisco Police Department provided a statement to the I-Team saying the cause of death is yet to be determined and that there are "no signs of foul play".
The I-Team has learned an autopsy is being performed today.
In the police report obtained by the I-Team, officers responding to the scene had suspicions about the handling of the case. Here's the timeline:
- 5:41 p.m.: Female named "Caterina" calls 911 using Adachi's cellphone
- 5:51 p.m.: Paramedics arrive and begin performing CPR
- 6:29 p.m.: King American ambulance #11 departs with Adachi
- 6:39 p.m.: Ambulance arrives at CPMC
- 6:54 p.m.: Time of death, as pronounced by Dr. Chandra
But, for some reason yet to be explained, police were not called to the scene until 8:37 p.m., nearly three hours after that 911 call first came in. And as officers were en route, dispatch canceled the call. Officer Adrian Payne wrote in the incident report, "Based on the suspicious nature of the call, I phoned the medical examiner." Director of Operations for the Medical Examiner's Office Christopher Wirowek told Payne, "He did not have reason to believe 46 Telegraph Place contained a crime scene but the death was still under investigation."
Based on that phone call, officers rushed to the location, "to locate a possible crime scene".
After police arrived, Wirowek brought witness Susie Kurtz, a San Francisco realtor for Sotheby's, who explained she provided keys to the apartment upon Jeff Adachi's request.
As the I-Team reported Saturday night, Kurtz explained to police the woman identified only as "Caterina" told her that Adachi and Caterina were out to dinner when the public defender complained of stomach pain. They took an Uber back to the apartment and Adachi became unresponsive. In addition to calling 911, "Caterina" called Kurtz who told police that "Caterina sounded hysterical and told her something was wrong with Jeff."
Kurtz told police that "Caterina was left alone in the apartment after she and all other medical personnel had gone". So, Caterina had sole access to what police considered to be a possible crime scene for approximately two hours before police arrived.
By that point, she was gone and police sources tell Noyes they have been unable to locate her.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Our story from Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 is below:
A police report obtained by the ABC7 I-Team sheds new light on the sudden death of San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi.
The incident report obtained by the ABC7 I-Team says "a female who identified herself as 'Caterina'" called 911 from the home on Telegraph Place near Coit Tower at 5:41pm, and police responded. But the officers, now en route, were called off by the Medical Examiner's Office who told them they "did not have reason to believe (it was) a crime scene but the death was still under investigation."
Officers deemed that to be suspicious, so they continued to the ground floor apartment, where they took pictures and spoke with witnesses.
EXCLUSIVE: ABC7 I-Team has obtained police report on Friday's death of Jeff Adachi, including photos of apartment where paramedics found the SF Public Defender who died later at the hospital.
One woman told police she had known Adachi for ten years, and that when he asked to use the apartment she gave him the keys. That same woman told police she received a call from Caterina, who "sounded hysterical and told her something was wrong with Jeff."
Caterina said she had been to dinner with Adachi when he complained of stomach pains, so they took an Uber back to the apartment. There, he became unresponsive and she called for help on his phone.
According to police report, a woman said SF Public Defender Jeff Adachi fell ill at dinner yesterday and became unresponsive later at this apartment.
The police photos show the apartment interior, an unmade bed, empty bottles of alcohol, cannabis gummies, and two syringes that may have been left by paramedics.
A San Francisco Police spokesman tell ABC7's Dan Noyes, "The OCME (Office of the Chief Medical Examiner) is the lead agency in the death investigation. SFPD is assisting. This is a death case with cause to be determined. There are no signs of foul play."
The police report says paramedics arrived ten minutes after that 911 call, started CPR on Jeff Adachi, and took him to California Pacific where doctors pronounced him dead.
One curious picture from the police file, a receipt in Spanish for two t-shirts from a shopping mall in Bogota, Colombia, purchased just this past Wednesday.