World reacts to news of 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's death

Following the announcement of the death of Alex Trebek on Sunday, social media was flooded with remembrances of the longtime "Jeopardy!" host.

Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him, "Jeopardy!" studio Sony said in a statement.

Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years, since it made its debut in daytime syndication in 1984.

He was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly. He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

Back in March 2019, Trebek announced his diagnosis in a video message released on the show's social media accounts.

Trebek died nearly a year and a half after his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. He was 80.

See some of what people around the world had to say about Trebek's passing below.






















