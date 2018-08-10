Solano County fire prompts evacuations in Fairfield, Vacaville

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --A grass fire broke out in Solano County near Fairfield at 4:40 p.m.
The fire began along the Paradise Valley Estates subdivision, located in Fairfield near the border with Vacaville. Flames could be seen at Nelson Road and Lagoon Valley along Interstate 80.
VIDEO: Seniors evacuated on buses as flames near senior living facility in Fairfield
The fire moved over the ridge to the neighboring Gold Ridge Development, where residents of Hancock Drive and Hom Lane are being evacuated.
Evacuations are also continuing in the Paradise Valley area. Officers are evacuating homes on Constitution Avenue, Estates Drive, and Couples Circle near the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Anyone in that area is asked to leave immediately. All others are asked to avoid the area.
The City of Vacaville has also begun evacuating the following streets: Youngsdale Drive south of Foxboro; Melissa Court; Kirby Court; and Laurelwood Way.
An evacuation center has been set up at Fairfield High School, where residents from senior living centers in the area are being taken. People looking to pick up family members should go there. Click here for more information.
