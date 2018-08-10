WILDFIRE

Solano County fire prompts evacuations in Fairfield, Vacaville

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire has broken out near Fairfield. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
A grass fire broke out in Solano County near Fairfield at 4:40 p.m.

The fire began along the Paradise Valley Estates subdivision, located in Fairfield near the border with Vacaville. Flames could be seen at Nelson Road and Lagoon Valley along Interstate 80.

VIDEO: Seniors evacuated on buses as flames near senior living facility in Fairfield

The fire moved over the ridge to the neighboring Gold Ridge Development, where residents of Hancock Drive and Hom Lane are being evacuated.

Evacuations are also continuing in the Paradise Valley area. Officers are evacuating homes on Constitution Avenue, Estates Drive, and Couples Circle near the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Anyone in that area is asked to leave immediately. All others are asked to avoid the area.

The City of Vacaville has also begun evacuating the following streets: Youngsdale Drive south of Foxboro; Melissa Court; Kirby Court; and Laurelwood Way.

An evacuation center has been set up at Fairfield High School, where residents from senior living centers in the area are being taken. People looking to pick up family members should go there. Click here for more information.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firewildfirebrush firecal fireevacuationVacavilleFairfield
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Seniors evacuated as Fairfield fire nears senior living facility
WILDFIRE
VIDEO: Seniors evacuated as Fairfield fire nears senior living facility
Mendocino Complex Fires, Carr Fire grow over 400,000 acres combined
Photos from the wildfires across California
How big are the Mendocino Complex Fires?
More wildfire
Top Stories
Jury rules Monsanto liable in weed killer case
Judge throws out plea deal for Ghost Ship defendants at sentencing hearing
Construction worker seriously hurt by steel beam in SF
VIDEO: Seniors evacuated as Fairfield fire nears senior living facility
CHP officer killed in I-80 crash in Fairfield
Outside Lands 2018: Why is it called that?
Salesforce Transit Center: By the numbers
Salesforce Transit Center ribbon-cutting ceremony
Show More
Billionaire gives up campaign to split California in 3
Organization seeks to end extreme poverty by 2030
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: SusieCakes, Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History
Gilroy Rodeo makes comeback after 62 years
Outside Lands: 'The Weeknd' kicks off 3-day music festival
More News