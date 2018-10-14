Sonoma County residents prep for PG&E Red Flag Warning power outages

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Rosa and other Sonoma County cities are on stand-by as PG&E could shut-off power during a Red Flag Warning. (KGO-TV)

Katie Utehs
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Rosa and other Sonoma County cities are on stand-by as PG&E could shut-off power during a Red Flag Warning. It's an effort to preempt wildfires sparked by downed power lines during high wind events similar to the fires that devastated the North Bay last October.

Pat Abercrombie says he's ready for a power outage or a fire evacuation. He supports PG&E's pre-emptive efforts of cutting power to avoid more devastating fires.

"A downed power line is going to start a fire so I'm totally behind it. I believe that it needs to be judicious," said Abercrombie.

Abercrombie and his wife evacuated Healdsburg's Fitch Mountain area last year during the Pocket Fire.

Sunday night, the wind is calm on the mountain, but earlier in the day he put out his red flag to warn his neighbors of the high fire risk forecasted through Monday.

RELATED: Several Lake, Napa county schools cancel classes due to fire-related power outage

If the power goes out some 339 homeowners in the area are on their own. There's no cell service or landlines. Abercrombie will have to rely on battery-operated radios.

"If we know that the power is being taken down to avoid the opportunity for a fire to catch, I'm going to be paying a lot of attention. You'll notice my truck is backed into the carport," said Abercrombie

PG&E says they're doing everything they can to notify people early especially customers who need power for medical support.

"We also have dispatched trucks and employees to knock on doors of about 4,400 medical baseline customers and we will continue to call these customers as the shut-offs continue," said Andrea Mennitti, PG&E spokesperson.

Abercrombie and others have started neighborhood alert groups because if there's a fire they'll likely be on their own to evacuate. He does say the long-term solution for preventing fires would be to bury the overhead lines underground.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sonoma countywildfirefirepower outagePG&ESanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officials announce school closures in Napa and Lake Counties
Top Stories
Power cut to 2,300 PG&E customer in Calistoga
Officials announce school closures in Napa and Lake Counties
Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt
PG&E shuts down power to thousands of North Bay customers due to Red Flag conditions
Bay Bridge maintenance to force lane closures overnight
Clarion Alley murals vandalized with pro-Trump messages
Officials say Fremont St will reopen in time for Monday morning commute
1 person injured after shooting near San Leandro
Show More
Warriors want to win one more title in Oakland before move
Bus crash in Los Angeles injures 40 people, shuts down freeway lanes
Quinn gets first win, Rangers beat Sharks in overtime 3-2
SFO South Airport Bridge re-opens ahead of schedule
Woman killed in skydiving accident in Lodi
More News