Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! 9-year-old Alex has football moves like George Kittle

By
ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" 9-year-old Alex from Alamo is already a baller!

On the football field, he makes it look like man vs. boys.

He's so elusive, he could make you miss in a phone booth! (That is, if phone booths still exist.)

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Lily goes 'Beast Mode' with textbook stiff-arm

Making guys miss left and right with some fancy footwork and with his advanced route running, he resembles his favorite NFL player, George Kittle!

And he's got the size.

Alex plays for the USC Trojans in Alamo, but with moves like this, he could play for the real USC Trojans when he gets older.

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #ABC7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsalamofootballfun stuffhey larry call my playfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEY LARRY CALL MY PLAY
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Anastasia is a fearless, skiing ballerina
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Pedro the chorkie loves soccer and belly rubs
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Max has a need for speed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom adds Bay Area county to California COVID-19 watch list
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
LIVE: Golden State Killer pleads guilty to murders, rapes
LA County beaches to close over July 4 weekend, officials say
Santa Rosa resident hangs stuffed animal monkey by rope from tree
Arizona governor orders bars, gyms, clubs, pools to close
Bay Area rapper Young Curt killed in Contra Costa Co. car crash
Show More
SoCal county's ICUs are 99% full as coronavirus cases surge
List: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Here's what to expect the next time you fly
COVID-19 updates: Alameda Co. delays reopening
More TOP STORIES News