Hey Larry, Call My Play! 9-year-old Alex has football moves like George Kittle

ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of9-year-old Alex from Alamo is already a baller!On the football field, he makes it look like man vs. boys.He's so elusive, he could make you miss in a phone booth! (That is, if phone booths still exist.)Making guys miss left and right with some fancy footwork and with his advanced route running, he resembles his favorite NFL player, George Kittle!And he's got the size.Alex plays for the USC Trojans in Alamo, but with moves like this, he could play for the real USC Trojans when he gets older.See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #ABC7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!