Super Bowl 2020: 49ers Faithful out in force at Super Bowl Experience in Miami

Everyone is having the experience of a lifetime.
"It's cool," 49ers fan Ernie Morales said. "The energy is awesome and the atmosphere is awesome. It's something different. When you watch the games at home, it's awesome to watch with your friends, but when you experience it and your team is here, it's a lot different."
The #SuperBowlExperience opened up to the public today and fans of all 32 were on hand, including the #Faithful. There was plenty for them to enjoy! pic.twitter.com/EBGKtZfDCj— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) January 30, 2020
"It's my first time being here," 49ers fan Gary McBride said. "I'm having a great time and I'm coming back."
49ers fans Lisa Mendez and Javier Dominguez came to Miami all the way from the Bay Area to take in the fun for the week.
They have attended the last five Super Bowls since they saw the fun of Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Calif.
But this year is extra special for them.
"This is amazing that we are here and our team is here," Mendez said. "It's incredible."
Here's my favorite experience! You can actually walk the stage and have your name called in the "NFL Draft". I always wanted that to happen to me! #SuperBowlExperience #49ersOn7 https://t.co/t0rVUAsxaY pic.twitter.com/0y7vJxB1DK— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) January 30, 2020
There are so many activities on the floor of the convention center: Hall of Fame exhibits, skill challenges, memorabilia and more.
There are many favorites to choose from, but the best may be "the precious."
"The Vince Lombardi Trophy," Dominguez said. "We took a picture with it and draped a flag across it. We're here to represent and I hope we bring it home. The Quest for Six."
So many awesome things to look at and take part in at the #SuperBowlExperience. There are skill challenges, autograph stages, memorabilia and much more. We asked the #Faithful what their favorite attraction is. #49ersOn7 https://t.co/t0rVUAsxaY pic.twitter.com/oqgO2IJyxx— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) January 30, 2020
The Super Bowl Experience will remain open until Saturday Feb. 1, 2020.
