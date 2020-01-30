Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: 49ers Faithful out in force at Super Bowl Experience in Miami

By
MIAMI (KGO) -- The Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center is considered to be the most exciting continuous event of Super Bowl week. Fans from all 32 teams were represented, including a strong showing from the 49ers Faithful.

Everyone is having the experience of a lifetime.

"It's cool," 49ers fan Ernie Morales said. "The energy is awesome and the atmosphere is awesome. It's something different. When you watch the games at home, it's awesome to watch with your friends, but when you experience it and your team is here, it's a lot different."


"It's my first time being here," 49ers fan Gary McBride said. "I'm having a great time and I'm coming back."

49ers fans Lisa Mendez and Javier Dominguez came to Miami all the way from the Bay Area to take in the fun for the week.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: Official fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive

They have attended the last five Super Bowls since they saw the fun of Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Calif.

But this year is extra special for them.

"This is amazing that we are here and our team is here," Mendez said. "It's incredible."



There are so many activities on the floor of the convention center: Hall of Fame exhibits, skill challenges, memorabilia and more.

RELATED: $100,000 luxury weekend package for 49ers fans will get you to the Super Bowl on a yacht

There are many favorites to choose from, but the best may be "the precious."

"The Vince Lombardi Trophy," Dominguez said. "We took a picture with it and draped a flag across it. We're here to represent and I hope we bring it home. The Quest for Six."


The Super Bowl Experience will remain open until Saturday Feb. 1, 2020.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmiamisan francisco 49erskansas city chiefscommunity journalistnflsuper bowlsuper bowl 2020abc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Official Super Bowl fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive
This $100K Super Bowl package is exclusive to 49ers fans
Chiefs, 49ers fill the need for speed in Super Bowl LIV
SUPER BOWL 2020
Football superfan shares how to enjoy Super Bowl on a budget
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
Official Super Bowl fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive
VIDEO: 49ers Mostert describes bible verse tattoo, grandpa's reaction to SB LIV invite
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Football superfan shares how to enjoy Super Bowl on a budget
Kobe Bryant's wife breaks social media silence after crash
Official Super Bowl fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
EXCLUSIVE: SFO Commissioner Linda Crayton resigns amidst corruption scandal
Private vehicle ban begins on Market Street in SF
Teen party rampage adds insult to injury, says Tubbs Fire survivor
Show More
Video shows man dumped out of wheelchair in East Bay Target
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
14 days of dry weather on the way
Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
More TOP STORIES News