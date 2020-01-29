Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: $100,000 luxury weekend package for 49ers fans will get you to the game on a yacht

By
MIAMI (KGO) -- If you're still debating a last minute trip to Miami for Super Bowl Weekend, ABC7 News found a 49ers fan exclusive offer. A Craigslist post is promising a luxury three-day Super Bowl weekend package, touted as a "Super Bowl Millionaire's Weekend" in South Florida.

Retired commercial real estate agent Marc Paskinis offering his two-bedroom condo in Highland Beach to 49ers fans.

"For $100,000, for three nights and three days in this beautiful townhouse right on the water in the Intercoastal Waterway in Florida," he said.

A three-night stay, and four tickets on the 40-yard line.

There are 40-miles between here and the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Fortunately, guests can forget the freeway traffic since they'll be traveling in style.

"Come the day of the Super Bowl Sunday, a 47-foot yacht is going to pull up to my dock here," Paskin said. "And take you all the way to a mile-and-a-half from the stadium."

When the boat docks, a limousine will take guests from the dock to the stadium.

This exclusive offer is only available to San Francisco 49ers fans.

"I don't want to rent this house to a Kansas City fan, okay," Paskin told ABC7 News. "I hate to discriminate, but this is for the... I mean, look at me, San Francisco 49ers is what it's gotta be."

Paskin has the Faithful covered from decorations to Bay Area delicacies. He's thought of every detail.

"We've stocked the fridge so every San Francisco fan is going to be in heaven for the weekend," he said. "Let me show you."

Paskin pulled out Boudin bread, Ghirardelli chocolate and more.

Additionally, when the South Florida sun becomes too much to bear, Paskin has our good friend "Karl" in a can.

"This is fog in a can here," he demonstrated. "Takes a second to get the effect, but I've got ten cans."

As of Tuesday, Paskin said the rental was still available.

