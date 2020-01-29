Super Bowl 2020: Strategies for scoring Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're counting down the days to Super Bowl Sunday and, amazingly, it's not too late to get a ticket to the actual game. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney looks at the strategies of getting the best price on the secondary market.
If past trends are any indication, now may be the best time to get your seat. But we warn you, timing the secondary market is as predictable as timing the stock market. It's not easy. Michael Finney spoke with Brett Goldberg, the co-founder and co-CEO of Tickpick, a secondary marketplace which doesn't charge buyers a fee. Here's what he told 7 On Your Side.
"In prior years, we've seen Monday or Tuesday in the week before is a very good time to buy. Sometimes if you miss that window, everyone starts buying, and then ticket prices go back up. It's all a supply-and-demand element," says Goldberg
Goldberg continues: "It used to be, you want the best seats, you're paying $10,000, and you can get in the nosebleeds for a few thousand -- $2,500, 25-plus years ago. Now as you know, get-ins are over $4,000, whereas the best seats can be $8,000."
Michael Finney: "So if I'm looking for cheap tickets, I should buy when? And if I'm looking for the best seats, when should I buy?"
"So there's a very limited amount of supply, and what typically happens the week in advance, some supply does come out on the open market and that's when we start to see a drop in price," says Goldberg.
Goldberg notes, "That inventory then becomes available, because whether its people who go pick up their ticket and then say, hey, I can sell these for four grand, I'm going to sell it for four grand -- and so more inventory may make it on the market. This is a big supply-and-demand push-and-pull that's happening."
"It's possible the team ends up getting more inventory for whatever reason because you have certain sponsors that don't want all their tickets. So there are elements, but it's not clear how it makes it into the open market," he says.
Michael Finney asks, "It's just, how much do you want to gamble?"
Goldberg echoes Finney's question. "How much do you want to gamble, yeah. What's your risk tolerance?"
For most of us, the best seat will be in the comfort of Dan's living room and hospitality, but for those determined to be there in person, you may still be able to get good seats at a relatively good price.
