Super Bowl 2020 video montage: Best of San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle on Opening Night

MIAMI (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has one of the biggest and brightest personalities on the team, and he ran Super Bowl Opening Night like he was the mayor of Miami.The small town Wisconsin kid flourished in the spotlight. He commanded the room with his confidence, relatable sense of humor, and pure, honest joy.On purpose or not, it was joke after joke. He was having fun with the questions, and listeners had fun with his answers. Everyone was laughing.When asked which movie franchise he would want to star in, with no hesitation (and a dead-serious glare in his eyes,) it was "Lord of the Rings.""Aragorn. That guy's a bad a--"He often stopped mid-sentence to give random compliments to reporters, acknowledging glasses, mustaches, etc.And Kittle was down for all the games. A crew from Hungary gave him an exotic food quiz. The back-and-forth was hilarious.We asked him if he was planning his Super Bowl touchdown dances ahead of time, since it's such a big stage and all. Let's just say, with this answer, we learned a lot about the spontaneous athlete (and his color-blind friend).Watch the video posted above to catch all the best moments of George Kittle at the podium. You won't regret it!