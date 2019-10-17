With Authority: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- George "The Animal" Kittle joins the pod!From his love of orange chicken to his honeymoon workout routine-- we covered it all with 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle.The man got a tattoo of the Joker the day before his wedding and had to wrap his arm to stop the bleeding.Why the Joker? Why did he want to leave Cabo after saying; "I do?"And how does his dad motivate him before every game?It's all here with fried rice and crab!