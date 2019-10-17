SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- George "The Animal" Kittle joins the pod!
From his love of orange chicken to his honeymoon workout routine-- we covered it all with 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle.
The man got a tattoo of the Joker the day before his wedding and had to wrap his arm to stop the bleeding.
Why the Joker? Why did he want to leave Cabo after saying; "I do?"
And how does his dad motivate him before every game?
It's all here with fried rice and crab!
"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 29 - Recorded October 15, 2019
MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud!
Check out more episodes of With Authority.
With Authority: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News