49ers reward coach Kyle Shanahan with new 6-year deal, sources tell ESPN

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers are rewarding head coach Kyle Shanahan with a new six-year-deal that will extend through the 2025 season, sources tell ESPN.

ESPN's Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter tweeted the news Monday afternoon stating that this contract replaces the three years he had remaining on his deal.



According to ESPN, the new contract makes Shanahan one of the NFL's five highest-paid head coaches.

With Shanahan as head coach, the 49ers turned around their losing record and within three years won the NFC championship, landing a spot in Super Bowl 54.

