Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about the 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship

Raheem Mostert ran for 220 yds & 4tds for #49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- If you didn't know who Raheem Mostert was before, you definitely know now.The 49ers running back shocked America with his legendary NFC Championship Game performance against the Green Bay Packers.San Francisco won big, 37-20. And every single touchdown was scored by Mostert. In addition to the four touchdowns, which are an NF Championship game record, he ran for 220 yards, the second-most in NFL playoff history.He broke Colin Kaepernick's franchise record for most rushing yards in a playoff game (181), and is now "the only player in NFL history with 150+ rush yards and 3+ rush touchdowns in a single half of a playoff game," according to NFL History.Mostert was on six different teams in the first two seasons of his NFL career before landing with the 49ers in 2016 and he's been here ever since.Now, the 49ers Faithful are hoping this is his forever home.Here's what we know about the 49ers' rising star.Mostert went to Purdue where he played not only football, he was a member of the track team and won multiple sprint titles.He would set a school record for the most kick return yards but wasn't drafted coming out of college.The Philadelphia Eagles would bring him into camp for the preseason but he would not make the final roster.Thus began his cycle through the NFL, going through multiple teams primarily as a kick returner before the 49ers would sign him in November 2016 after the Chicago Bears let Mostert go.Mostert played in 11 games in 2017, rushing for a total of 30 yards before suffering a knee injury.He would appear in 9 games during the 2018 season and rush for a total of 261 yards and score his first career touchdown, but the injury bug would bite again.Mostert suffered an arm injury ending his season.2019 would become his breakout season, playing in all 16 games while amassing 772 yard rushing and 8 touchdowns.He grew up in Smyrna Beach, Florida and is an avid surfer.His love of riding waves is the influence behind his touchdown celebrations in the end zone, Mostert will act as though he is paddling out on a surf board to catch a wave.