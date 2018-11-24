San Francisco 49ers Reuben Foster was arrested Saturday night in Florida on a domestic violence charge.He was taken into custody by Tampa police at Grand Hyatt hotel at 2900 Bayport Dr., where the team is staying for Sunday's game.This is not the 24-year-old's first run-in with the law.He was accused of domestic violence by his girlfriend last spring, but she retracted her claims and the case was dropped in May.Over the past year he's also faced drug and weapon-related charges.Foster is currently on probation related to his previous arrests.