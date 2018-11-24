SPORTS

San Francisco 49ers Reuben Foster arrested for alleged domestic violence

This is the booking photo of San Francisco 49ers Reuben Foster after he was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. (KGO) --
San Francisco 49ers Reuben Foster was arrested Saturday night in Florida on a domestic violence charge.

He was taken into custody by Tampa police at Grand Hyatt hotel at 2900 Bayport Dr., where the team is staying for Sunday's game.

This is not the 24-year-old's first run-in with the law.

RELATED: Ex-girlfriend of 49ers' Reuben Foster recants domestic violence claims

He was accused of domestic violence by his girlfriend last spring, but she retracted her claims and the case was dropped in May.

Over the past year he's also faced drug and weapon-related charges.

In July, Foster was suspended by the NFL for violating the league's conduct and substance abuse policies.

Foster is currently on probation related to his previous arrests.
