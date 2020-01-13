Seahawks eliminated! 49ers will host Green Bay Packers in NFC Championship

Instead, the team will host the Packers in the final contest before the Super Bowl, as Green Bay eliminated Seattle Sunday night.
The final score was Packers 28, Seahawks 23.
The 49ers and Packers will face-off for the conference title Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3:40 pm.
Their last meeting was back in November on Sunday Night Football when the 49ers beat them soundly, 37-8, sacking Aaron Rodgers five times and holding him to just over 100 yards passing.
Tickets for a seat in Santa Clara next Sunday are already on sale. The cheapest ones... Upper deck, about $400 a piece. Prices go all the way up to $10,000 for VIP seating at midfield.
The NFC Championship is set. @49ers host @packers Sunday 1/19 @LevisStadium 3:40 PM kickoff. See you there! #ABC7Now #GoNiners #NFL100 ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0D3bz pic.twitter.com/Fh3SMZOYyd— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 13, 2020
#49ers probably happy to avoid round 3 with Russell Wilson but you can NEVER UNDERESTIMATE Aaron Rodgers. 49ers vs Packers next Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in #NFCChampionship— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) January 13, 2020
