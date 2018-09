EMBED >More News Videos Nike has released a two minute commercial narrated by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

People are actually upset about the Colin Kaepernick Nike ad. I feel like there’s a huge misconception behind his protest and what he’s actually protesting. — Jeremiah Bennett (@KlDJared) September 6, 2018

Had a guy tell me in class that I should burn my Nike shirt. Safe to say I’ll be wearing my Colin Kaepernick jersey tomorrow. — Ray (@Rayshon___) September 5, 2018

Remember when Colin Kaepernick wore socks that depicted police officers as pigs? So here’s my question for Nike: if Mr. Kaepernick wore socks mocking Muslims or gays, would you hire him to endorse your products? — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) September 4, 2018

Nike you had a decent commercial going until Kaepernick became your face.Unreal you would align with someone who has sacrificed nothing compared to an American Soldier.#StandForTheAnthem 🇺🇸 — Tammy Brockman (@gogators89) September 5, 2018

If you’re upset about Nike choosing Colin Kaepernick for their commercial, you should just ignore it like you do police brutality and racial discrimination in the justice system. — Mat Molina (@realMatMolina) September 5, 2018

Nike’s new ad campaign with Kaepernick has been valued at $114 million worth of media exposure over the first 48 hours. Yup, seems pretty stupid to me. — Braden Gall (@BradenGall) September 6, 2018

Reasons people should burn their Nike stuff:

- Outsourcing jobs

- Paying workers in China pennies a day to make your shoes.

- Dangerous/Toxic work conditions



The reason people burn their Nike stuff:

- Colin Kaepernick becomes the new Nike spokesperson#Nike #NikeBoycott — itsthejody (@itsthejody) September 5, 2018

The Colin Kaepernick Ad is one of the coolest things I’ve watched. Good Job @Nike ! 👍🏽👍🏽 — Seth Tyler (@Seth_2Graham) September 5, 2018

NIKE has now doubled down on Kaepernick.. running new ads during NFL opener... Nike freely associates with a cop hating extremist advocating mindless violence against Police.. How is this good for America, the NFL or our Police.. Hate has no place in USA...🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Bill Cunningham (@Willie700WLW) September 5, 2018

I’m not boycotting @Nike solely because Kaepernick disrespected police & our patriotic traditions. I’m also boycotting them because they’re idiots for acting like he made any actual sacrifices. He left the 49ers & turned down offers, then blamed protesting after the fact. Loser! — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) September 5, 2018

People mad at Nike for hiring NFL player Kaepernick as a spokes person. If you wanna stop wearing your Nike gear in protest, please donate your Nike gear to homeless vets instead of burning them. The clothing was too cool for you anyways. #NikeBoycott??? — Eugene Capon in #XR (@CaponDesign) September 5, 2018

I bet if you put half the energy you do into blindly hating Colin Kaepernick into understanding what he’s fighting for, you wouldn’t be boycotting @Nike.



Just a thought.#Nike #JustDoIt — Brenden Escott (@BrendenEscott) September 5, 2018

Instead of complaining so much about how you don’t like the Colin kaepernick ad bc it’s disrespectful to veterans, why don’t u start helping all the homeless veterans or donate all the Nike ur burning/cutting to them... — Casey Hayes (@CaseyHayes31) September 5, 2018

Yo this new Nike commercial with Kaepernick is amazing, I’m rocking Nike for life bro🔥 — Sam🇲🇽 (@samrod226) September 5, 2018

Nike is betting on the future and you are betting on the past. The world is going to look a lot more like Colin Kaepernick than you.



I find it hard to watch you sing the National Anthem. You don’t know a single word and you are a draft dodger.



Go home to Russia.#ComradeTrump — Calen Lang (@CalenLang) September 5, 2018

As Nike doubles down on its investment in Colin Kaepernick , the player who started the anthem kneeling controversy, there's no shortage of reaction across social media. The apparel company released a commercial that will air on national TV Thursday night during the NFL's regular-season opener."So don't ask if your dreams are crazy, ask if they're crazy enough," the ad says.It shows the attainment of impossible dreams - Alphonso Davies, a refugee from Ghana who becomes the hero of the Canadian World Cup team. LeBron James , the child of a teenage mom who becomes a basketball legend and philanthropist. And, everyday people overcoming adversity, including that of "his own," not being employed in the NFL.Kaepernick's ad features the slogan, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."When asked to comment on the controversy during practice on Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, "I don't have a reaction to anything that's happened on this planet the last four days."It's worth noting Kaepernick never actually played for Shanahan.In the meantime, President Donald Trump attacked the Nike deal again, tweeting, "Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way"There have been protests, and Nike shares did drop three percent Tuesday, but rebounded by a half-percent Wednesday. Overall, the company is up 28 percent this year.On Twitter, the reaction has been across the board.