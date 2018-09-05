COLIN KAEPERNICK

A look at the reaction to Nike's ad with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Nike is doubling down on its investment in Colin Kaepernick, the player who started the anthem kneeling controversy. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As Nike doubles down on its investment in Colin Kaepernick, the player who started the anthem kneeling controversy, there's no shortage of reaction across social media. The apparel company released a commercial that will air on national TV Thursday night during the NFL's regular-season opener.

"So don't ask if your dreams are crazy, ask if they're crazy enough," the ad says.

VIDEO: Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
Nike has released a two minute commercial narrated by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.



It shows the attainment of impossible dreams - Alphonso Davies, a refugee from Ghana who becomes the hero of the Canadian World Cup team. LeBron James, the child of a teenage mom who becomes a basketball legend and philanthropist. And, everyday people overcoming adversity, including that of "his own," not being employed in the NFL.

Kaepernick's ad features the slogan, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."

TIMELINE: Looking back at Colin Kaepernick's transformation from football star to social justice advocate
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 18, 2016 in Atlanta.



When asked to comment on the controversy during practice on Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, "I don't have a reaction to anything that's happened on this planet the last four days."

It's worth noting Kaepernick never actually played for Shanahan.

VIDEO: Bay Area Army veteran who encouraged Kaepernick to take a knee addresses new Nike ad
Nike's new Colin Kaepernick ad has made it's way to San Francisco's Union Square. Drone View 7 recorded video of the billboard, perched on top the Nike store building, and visible to everyone in the busy shopping district.



In the meantime, President Donald Trump attacked the Nike deal again, tweeting, "Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way"


There have been protests, and Nike shares did drop three percent Tuesday, but rebounded by a half-percent Wednesday. Overall, the company is up 28 percent this year.

On Twitter, the reaction has been across the board.

Check out some of the comments below, and let us know what you think here.

Get the latest on former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick here.

