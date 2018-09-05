"So don't ask if your dreams are crazy, ask if they're crazy enough," the ad says.
VIDEO: Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
It shows the attainment of impossible dreams - Alphonso Davies, a refugee from Ghana who becomes the hero of the Canadian World Cup team. LeBron James, the child of a teenage mom who becomes a basketball legend and philanthropist. And, everyday people overcoming adversity, including that of "his own," not being employed in the NFL.
Kaepernick's ad features the slogan, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."
TIMELINE: Looking back at Colin Kaepernick's transformation from football star to social justice advocate
When asked to comment on the controversy during practice on Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, "I don't have a reaction to anything that's happened on this planet the last four days."
It's worth noting Kaepernick never actually played for Shanahan.
VIDEO: Bay Area Army veteran who encouraged Kaepernick to take a knee addresses new Nike ad
In the meantime, President Donald Trump attacked the Nike deal again, tweeting, "Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way"
Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018
There have been protests, and Nike shares did drop three percent Tuesday, but rebounded by a half-percent Wednesday. Overall, the company is up 28 percent this year.
On Twitter, the reaction has been across the board.
Check out some of the comments below, and let us know what you think here.
Get the latest on former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick here.
People are actually upset about the Colin Kaepernick Nike ad. I feel like there’s a huge misconception behind his protest and what he’s actually protesting.— Jeremiah Bennett (@KlDJared) September 6, 2018
Had a guy tell me in class that I should burn my Nike shirt. Safe to say I’ll be wearing my Colin Kaepernick jersey tomorrow.— Ray (@Rayshon___) September 5, 2018
Remember when Colin Kaepernick wore socks that depicted police officers as pigs? So here’s my question for Nike: if Mr. Kaepernick wore socks mocking Muslims or gays, would you hire him to endorse your products?— Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) September 4, 2018
Nike you had a decent commercial going until Kaepernick became your face.Unreal you would align with someone who has sacrificed nothing compared to an American Soldier.#StandForTheAnthem 🇺🇸— Tammy Brockman (@gogators89) September 5, 2018
If you’re upset about Nike choosing Colin Kaepernick for their commercial, you should just ignore it like you do police brutality and racial discrimination in the justice system.— Mat Molina (@realMatMolina) September 5, 2018
Nike’s new ad campaign with Kaepernick has been valued at $114 million worth of media exposure over the first 48 hours. Yup, seems pretty stupid to me.— Braden Gall (@BradenGall) September 6, 2018
Reasons people should burn their Nike stuff:— itsthejody (@itsthejody) September 5, 2018
- Outsourcing jobs
- Paying workers in China pennies a day to make your shoes.
- Dangerous/Toxic work conditions
The reason people burn their Nike stuff:
- Colin Kaepernick becomes the new Nike spokesperson#Nike #NikeBoycott
The Colin Kaepernick Ad is one of the coolest things I’ve watched. Good Job @Nike ! 👍🏽👍🏽— Seth Tyler (@Seth_2Graham) September 5, 2018
NIKE has now doubled down on Kaepernick.. running new ads during NFL opener... Nike freely associates with a cop hating extremist advocating mindless violence against Police.. How is this good for America, the NFL or our Police.. Hate has no place in USA...🇺🇸🇺🇸— Bill Cunningham (@Willie700WLW) September 5, 2018
I’m not boycotting @Nike solely because Kaepernick disrespected police & our patriotic traditions. I’m also boycotting them because they’re idiots for acting like he made any actual sacrifices. He left the 49ers & turned down offers, then blamed protesting after the fact. Loser!— Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) September 5, 2018
People mad at Nike for hiring NFL player Kaepernick as a spokes person. If you wanna stop wearing your Nike gear in protest, please donate your Nike gear to homeless vets instead of burning them. The clothing was too cool for you anyways. #NikeBoycott???— Eugene Capon in #XR (@CaponDesign) September 5, 2018
I bet if you put half the energy you do into blindly hating Colin Kaepernick into understanding what he’s fighting for, you wouldn’t be boycotting @Nike.— Brenden Escott (@BrendenEscott) September 5, 2018
Just a thought.#Nike #JustDoIt
Instead of complaining so much about how you don’t like the Colin kaepernick ad bc it’s disrespectful to veterans, why don’t u start helping all the homeless veterans or donate all the Nike ur burning/cutting to them...— Casey Hayes (@CaseyHayes31) September 5, 2018
Yo this new Nike commercial with Kaepernick is amazing, I’m rocking Nike for life bro🔥— Sam🇲🇽 (@samrod226) September 5, 2018
Nike is betting on the future and you are betting on the past. The world is going to look a lot more like Colin Kaepernick than you.— Calen Lang (@CalenLang) September 5, 2018
I find it hard to watch you sing the National Anthem. You don’t know a single word and you are a draft dodger.
Go home to Russia.#ComradeTrump