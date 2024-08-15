Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh offers Colin Kaepernick job with LA Chargers, report says

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGO) -- Eight years after last playing in the NFL, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick received an offer to return to the league -- but this time, as a coach.

Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh -- who now coaches the Los Angeles Chargers -- told USA Today he offered Kaepernick a coaching job on his staff.

Harbaugh said Kaepernick was weighing the offer, although Kaepernick said he still wants to play.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the league since 2016.