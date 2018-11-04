#Athletics 3B Matt Chapman on being awarded his first Gold Glove: #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/K7zKgGY2Ph — Mindi Bach (@MindiABC7) November 5, 2018

Via conference call, #Athletics Matt Olson tells media "It's nice to get that recognition" in regard to his first Gold Glove. He's always felt he had the potential to be a GG first baseman. — Mindi Bach (@MindiABC7) November 5, 2018

#Athletics Matt Chapman is a GOLD GLOVE winner for the first time in his career. The best defensive third baseman in the AL. — Mindi Bach (@MindiABC7) November 5, 2018

Both A’s corner infielders — The Matts — Chapman and Olson win Gold Gloves. First A’s infielders to win since Eric Chavez in 2006. Olson is first A’s 1st baseman to win it since Big Mac in 1990. Tells you how significant the honors are. #rootedinoakland #staygolden pic.twitter.com/uok5arRVCc — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) November 5, 2018

Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Ian Kinsler have won Gold Gloves for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox.It's the third straight for Betts in right field. Kinsler got his second Gold Glove at second base, and Bradley won for the first time in center.The prizes for defensive excellence were announced Sunday night.Oakland and Colorado each had two Gold Glove winners in the infield. First baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman were recognized for the Athletics, and second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and third baseman Nolan Arenado won for the Rockies.Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons and Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won in the AL.Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs and Freddie Freeman of the Braves tied for the NL award at first. Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed, Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson, Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte and Braves right fielder Nick Markakis also won in the NL.