Chase Center Experience: ABC7 Sports tours Warriors' brand new arena in San Francisco

The @warriors banners in the rafters and “San Francisco” on the baseline pic.twitter.com/wDOrUddYox — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 26, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After years of planning Warriors new home, the Chase Center, is now just days away from its grand opening.Metallica with San Francisco Symphony will kick things off on Friday, September 6.ABC7 Sports was there today as the Warriors opened the 18,000-seat arena for a media tour.The Golden State Warriors will have their first preseason game on Saturday October 5th against the Los Angeles Clippers. The first regular season game on Thursday October 24th against the Los Angeles Clippers.Watch the video above to submerge yourself in the full Chase Center Experience.