Chase Center Experience: ABC7 Sports tours Warriors' brand new arena in San Francisco

Metallica with San Francisco Symphony will kick things off on Friday, September 6.
ABC7 Sports was there today as the Warriors opened the 18,000-seat arena for a media tour.
The Golden State Warriors will have their first preseason game on Saturday October 5th against the Los Angeles Clippers. The first regular season game on Thursday October 24th against the Los Angeles Clippers.
If this doesn’t get you pumped up for @ChaseCenter I can’t help you. @warriors #WarriorsGround pic.twitter.com/atoPzo61YG— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 26, 2019
The @warriors banners in the rafters and “San Francisco” on the baseline pic.twitter.com/wDOrUddYox— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 26, 2019
