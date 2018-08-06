SPORTS

'Dirt World' bike course in Richmond helping city kids get off the sidewalk

EMBED </>More Videos

The dust was flying, and spirits were soaring, on a newly built bike track in Richmond. And for some of the kids riding today, just being on a BMX bike is a unique experience. (KGO-TV)

By Larry Beil and Timothy Didion
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
Two new programs are helping to get Bay Area kids off the sidewalks, and onto a course that challenges their physical and mental skills.

The dust was flying, and spirits were soaring, on a newly built bike track in Richmond. And for some of the kids riding today, just being on a BMX bike is a unique experience.

"I came today, I didn't know to ride a bike, I had training wheels, and I tried it, and I learned how to ride a bike," said rider Brandon Blackmore.

The bikes and the coaching were supplied by a group called Flood-The-Streets-With Bikes. Founder Howard Cato, who was once paralyzed in a shooting incident, says it fueled his rehabilitation with the goal of returning to BMX bike racing.

"They helped me get back into it, so I think for me, it's pretty much helping give back to my community for the good things they've done to me, I can help the next kid do that," says Cato.

Cato's program is geared to city kids around the Bay Area who may not own, or even have ridden a bike. And today, they were taking advantage of an opportunity in Richmond where the city recently carved out a BMX bike course to help lure kids away from the streets and into a fun environment.

"Instead of getting some professionals to come in and tell us what to do, these parks are designed by the community and they have the stuff the community wants in them," observes Richmond mayor Tom Butt.

The course is called Dirt World, and it's built on a former railroad right of way. It's being paid for through a combination of city funds and donations. Both Dirt World and Flood The Streets With Bikes have partnered with Go-Fund-Me to raise money for the programs. And each are hoping to use the sport to level the challenges underprivileged kids might face in life, by giving them a chance to harness some ups and downs on the race course.

Click here for more information on Dirt World, and click here for more information on the Flood The Streets With Bikes program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssocietycommunitystudentsbicyclebikeschildrenexerciseoutdoor adventuresRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Dodgers visit A's in search of first win in Oakland in 17 years
Warriors to give away bobbleheads at pre-season games
Right-hander Mike Fiers traded from Tigers to A's
Terrell Owens gives emotional speech at alma mater during Hall of Fame weekend
More Sports
Top Stories
Witness: I'm 'lucky to be alive' after Bay Bridge shooting
Man accused of planning attack on SF's Pier 39 sentenced
East Bay mourns 5 who died in SoCal plane crash
BART upping police presence following wave of violent attacks
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
New video shows huge fire retardant drops over Carr Fire
Bank customers describe 'happy' environment after employees win Mega Millions
Consumer Catch-up: Employee pay on the rise, peer-to-peer payment safety
Show More
Facial recognition at San Jose airport speeds up arrivals
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Largest wildfires in California history
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Warriors to give away bobbleheads at pre-season games
More News