Clayton Beathard, brother of 49ers quarterback, C.J. Beathard fatally stabbed in Nashville

Praying for CJ and the entire Bethard family. My heart goes out to you — Jed York (@JedYork) December 21, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KGO) -- The brother of 49ers' quarterback C.J. Beathard was stabbed to death overnight in Nashville.Clayton Beathard, 22, was at a bar when there was an argument over a woman.It spilled outside, and he was stabbed to death along with another man during the fight.A third person was injured, and the suspect got away.C.J. Beathard will not be at Saturday's 49ers game and has gone home to Nashville.Clayton was the starting quarterback for Long Island University and just finished his junior season.The 49ers released a statement saying:."Niner CEO, Jed York, sent his condolences on Twitter.