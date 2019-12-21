Sports

Clayton Beathard, brother of 49ers quarterback, C.J. Beathard fatally stabbed in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KGO) -- The brother of 49ers' quarterback C.J. Beathard was stabbed to death overnight in Nashville.

Clayton Beathard, 22, was at a bar when there was an argument over a woman.

It spilled outside, and he was stabbed to death along with another man during the fight.

A third person was injured, and the suspect got away.

C.J. Beathard will not be at Saturday's 49ers game and has gone home to Nashville.

Clayton was the starting quarterback for Long Island University and just finished his junior season.

The 49ers released a statement saying:

"The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard's younger brother, Clayton. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one. C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton."

Niner CEO, Jed York, sent his condolences on Twitter.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49ersnashvillesportsstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community rallies behind Menlo Park parents, both fighting cancer
Bay Area stores prepare for Super Saturday holiday shoppers
Martial artists perform at East Bay's Kung Fu Night
Crane crash causes gridlock on Hwy 237 in San Jose
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cloudy skies, then showers tonight
Only on 7: Parents of SF defendant in Italian police officer's death discuss strategy with I-Team
Santa Claus delivers gifts to children in the North Bay by seaplane
Show More
Heartwarming reunions fill SFO's arrivals terminal
Ameritech Financial CEO pleads guilty to wire fraud, money laundering
Sonoma Sheriff releases video of deadly arrest
Police investigate death of 7-year-old boy at San Rafael elementary school
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
More TOP STORIES News