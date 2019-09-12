FLORIDA -- Antonio Brown was on the field for his first practice with the New England Patriots, but on Wednesday, one of the best offensive players in the NFL, is playing defense in his personal life.
The 31-year-old accused of sexually assaulting his former fitness trainer . Brown denies the allegations leveled in a newly filed civil lawsuit, saying the relationship was consensual.
RELATED: Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
Drew Rosenhaus, Brown's agent said, "Please allow the situation to play itself out. Antonio will cooperate. And in time, Antonio will be cleared."
Brown's accuser, identifying herself as 28-year-old Britney Taylor.
In the lawsuit, Taylor says Brown assaulted her on at least three separate occasions between 2017 and 2018 and claims the wide receiver bragged through "astonishingly profane and angry text messages" after one alleged incident.
"She talks about the conduct that happened but she also mentions at one point that she confided in someone that worked for him. It's gonna be very interesting to see how this proceeds," said Ryan Smith.
Brown, who is not criminally charged, is coming off of a summer in the spotlight. Sidelined by a cryotherapy accident, showing his frost-bitten feet on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
The Patriots, picking Brown up just days ago, reportedly unaware of the accusations when they signed him, now, as they decide Brown's next steps the NFL is investigating.
VIDEO: Antonio Brown's bizarre summer as a Raider summed up in 2 minutes
At a press conference Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said, "We've looked into the situation and we're taking it very seriously all the way through the organization. I'm sure there are questions, but I'm not going to get into a discussion about that today."
ESPN reports that Taylor is expected to meet with NFL investigators.
Brown's accuser meeting with NFL investigators, ESPN says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News