Oakland Raiders

Antonio Brown's bizarre summer as a Raider summed up in 2 minutes: Video

By Casey Pratt and Julianne Herrera
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On March 13, 2019, a weary Raider Nation got the spark they had been waiting for.

The Oakland Raiders announced that four-time first-team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler receiver Antonio Brown was joining the Silver and Black.

"Welcome to the Town," the Raiders rejoiced.

RELATED: Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN

But almost as soon as Brown was welcomed, he was running for the exit. Literally.

From hot air balloons to frost bite. From helmet disputes to missed practices. From social media posts to threats against management. Here is the bizarre Napa summer, and whirlwind that was AB on the Raiders, condensed in a 2-minute montage. (You're going to want to watch this one until the very end).

See more stories and videos about the Oakland Raiders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnflfootballu.s. & worldoakland raidersnew england patriots
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Brown finds new home, agrees to deal with Pats
AB leaves Raiders reeling; Carr declines to talk
Antonio Brown cut from Raiders before playing game with team
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Antonio Brown cut from Raiders before playing game with team
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
Ghost Ship juror speaks after controversial verdict
Los Gatos residents say Waze app causing gridlock, blocking wildfire escape route
Antonio Brown's eventful time with Oakland Raiders
What you need to know about cashless bridge tolls
First Chase Center event brought traffic, excitement and news about Metallica's upcoming album
Show More
Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams in US Open final
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian's damage
Deportation could mean death for Bay Area immigrant with rare disease
New evidence, new questions in case of Bay Area teens, held in death of Italian police officer
Metallica to rock first-ever Chase Center concert, traffic big concern
More TOP STORIES News