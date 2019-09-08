Antonio Brown's bizarre summer as a Raider summed up in 2 minutes: Video

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On March 13, 2019, a weary Raider Nation got the spark they had been waiting for.
The Oakland Raiders announced that four-time first-team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler receiver Antonio Brown was joining the Silver and Black.
"Welcome to the Town," the Raiders rejoiced.
But almost as soon as Brown was welcomed, he was running for the exit. Literally.
From hot air balloons to frost bite. From helmet disputes to missed practices. From social media posts to threats against management. Here is the bizarre Napa summer, and whirlwind that was AB on the Raiders, condensed in a 2-minute montage. (You're going to want to watch this one until the very end).
