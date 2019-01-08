COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College Football Playoff fans pack Levi's Stadium, Clemson Tigers take home title

Fans at Monday night's game explained there is nothing quite like college football, especially in the southeast. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Clemson Tigers are going home with the College Football Playoff National Championship title.

Fans at Monday night's game explained there is nothing quite like college football, especially in the southeast. Tens-of-thousands brought that spirit to the South Bay.

RELATED: Clemson routs Alabama 44 to 16 winning CFP national title

Before the Crimson Tide came crashing down, William Maldonado screamed, "Alabama is a bunch of winners! We're rolling with the tide today!"

Chloe Norris from Clemson yelled, "Clemson nation! We represent! All in!"

The color combination of bright orange and crimson red is one familiar to both fan bases. Alabama and Clemson met for the championship title twice before.

Clemson resident, Ruben Suzara purchased four tickets for him and his family.

"These were the cheapest ones out of the last three Alabama-Clemson games," he said. "These we by far hundreds cheaper."



Suzara and his family were heading back to South Carolina from Hong Kong. They canceled a connecting flight to stay in the Bay Area for the championship game.

Distance meant little for some big-time fans.

"I live in South Korea," Andrew Eilbacher said. He watched his team from a red recliner in the End Zone. The seat was exclusive and much more expensive.

"Yesterday on Stub Hub," Eilbacher said. "$2,600 for one ticket. Uh... Amazing!"

Amazing, and worth it to see his Clemson Tigers win 44-16.

ABC7 News caught up with Alabama fans leaving the game early.

Michael Guinn explained, "I'm just disappointed in the way that my boys came out and played."

Now, it's back to the southeast.

RELATED: Not your typical tailgate parties at College Football Playoffs National Championship Game

"I've got a red-eye to catch now," Charlotte resident, Jermaine Johnson told ABC7 News.

Johnson, like many, made the quick trip to the West Coast, all in the name of college football.

"Flew in, got into San Francisco at 11:30 p.m. Came to the game, got the win, going to take it to the Carolina's with me, back to the East Coast."

The College Football Playoff series comes to an end in Santa Clara.
