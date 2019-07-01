Klay Thompson agrees to 5-year, $190M deal with Warriors, ESPN reports

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Klay Thompson has officially agreed to a five-year, $190 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, ESPN reports.This comes after news broke Sunday night that Kevin Durant will sign a 4-year max deal worth $164 million with the Brooklyn Nets.The Warriors and All-Star D'Angelo Russell have also reportedly agreed on a four-year, $117 million maximum contract, league sources tell ESPN.