Kevin Durant to Nets: Warriors' superstar makes announcement on 'The Boardroom'

Sources: Durant will sign a 4-year, $164M deal with the Nets; Irving will sign 4-years, $141M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Warriors fans should thank this guy. 2 Finals MVPs, and sacrificed a year of his prime to try to bring a third straight title. Respect. Enjoy your new journey @KDTrey5. https://t.co/rvssIKw89b — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 30, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant announced Sunday that he is leaving the team to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.According to ESPN, he will sign a 4-year max deal worth $164 million. Durant could have gotten five years and about $221 million to remain with the Warriors.He made the announcement on his sports business network The Board Room.The Instagram post reads, "Kevin Durant has confirmed he will sign a max deal with the Brooklyn Nets when the free agent monotorium period ends on July 6."In his three years with Golden State the team won two NBA titles, back to back, and Durant was named Finals MVP both times.