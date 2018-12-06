The woman accusing former 49er Reuben Foster of domestic violence is sharing her story with ABC News in an exclusive interview.
ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Washington Redskins' decision to claim Reuben Foster felt like a 'slap in the face,' ex-girlfriend says
Elissa Ennis says she shares the outrage some people across the country are voicing after the Washington Redskins signed her ex-boyfriend. That happened days after the Niners released Foster following his domestic battery arrest.
Ennis says she and Foster had taken a break and he started seeing other people.
"He invited me to come see him in Florida and I came and he took one of my phones, and he slapped me and pushed me. I told him that I was going to tell his new girlfriend that he paid for my flight out there, so that's what triggered it," said Ennis
Ennis claims the incident left her with bruises on her neck and face.
Earlier this year, Ennis accused Foster of battery but later recanted her story and dropped the allegations.
