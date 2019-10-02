Oakland Athletics

Wild Card: Oakland A's to host Tampa Bay Rays at the Coliseum

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland A's are looking forward to having home field advantage tonight in the wild card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Home field advantage is so huge especially in a one game playoff. We are going to have upwards of 55,000 people here tonight," said team COO Chris Giles.

"Obviously our goal was to make the playoffs but our next goal was to have it here in front of our fans. It's been six years now since we played a home playoff game and we expect a packed house," said A's General Manager David Forst.

Judge issues order to stop Oakland A's from buying Coliseum land from Alameda County

Team President Dave Kaval does think it makes a difference: "It's so loud here! The fans bring the banners and the flags and so much energy and it rubs off on the players. It has a huge impact and it's something that is very special to Oakland," Kaval said.

The A's will hand out free rally towels to fans tonight. They also opened the upper tier of seats known as Mount Davis for the game.

"The fans have been tweeting at me about it for months and I was like we have to open it. It's going to be an incredible thing. The views up there- I mean, you are way up there- but it's an amazing experience and it's going to be practically full," Kaval said.

The gates open at 3 p.m. the game is at 5 p.m. The winner will go on to Houston to play the Astros.

