49ers' George Kittle rocks autographed Jimmy Garoppolo shirt to post-game press conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- After the 49ers' victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game, a locker room joke played out during the press conference.

Tight end George Kittle walked in wearing a custom Jimmy Garoppolo tee-shirt that the quarterback had autographed.

Kittle says he had to get back at Garoppolo after the quarterback showed up earlier in the week wearing a tee-shirt with Kittle on it.

Kittle added he figured he would wear his "Jimmy G" shirt for a special occasion and advancing to the Super Bowl would certainly qualify.

When asked about the shirt Garoppolo said he thought it was a nice shirt and joked maybe we might see it in the team store.

