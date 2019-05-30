Then and Now: A look at Golden State Warriors stars before they were famous

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The core of the Warriors is about to play in their fifth straight NBA Finals together - Time flies when you're winning rings! Check out a few throwback photos of the Golden State Warriors, before they were famous.
Recognize this young guard from Davidson College? It's Stephen Curry. Just 10 years ago was drafted by Golden State.
Recognize this Washington State guard from 2009? It's Klay Thompson!
Does this high school basketball player look familiar? From back in 2006, it's Kevin Durant.
Can you name this Michigan State forward? At the Big Ten opener, it's Draymond Green.
How about this All-Star Game Rookie? This Philadelphia 76ers Andre Iguodala.
