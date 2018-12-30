COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Group of college football fanatics living on South Bay billboard down to two

ESPN billboard

SAN JOSE, Calif.
The group of college football super fans living on a billboard in Downtown San Jose is now down to two.

The College Football Playoff Semi-Final games were played Saturday afternoon, and the fans representing the two losing teams were sent back home.

Crews will have to update the billboard at South Almaden Boulevard and Park Avenue to reflect the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Sooners.

The two teams going head-to-head for the third time in a College Football Playoff National Championship game.

On Saturday, the once in a lifetime camping trip came to an end for Notre Dame's Jeanette Kim, and Oklahoma's Ruben Hunter.

For Kim, her Fighting Irish didn't have much fight in them, losing to Clemson 30-3.



Kim told ABC7 News, "I'm pretty disappointed. I mean, I wish I could say the Irish left it all out on the field, but I think we under-performed today. We could've put up a better fight."

Ruben Hunter ended the night, descending from the 40-foot-long billboard he and the group have called home for the last few days. Too soon for the Sooner.

Oklahoma lost of Alabama, 45-34.

"Gosh, I really wish we just had another start to the game," Hunter said. "But it's been fun, this whole billboard experience."

Hunter's reaction is proof it hasn't been all bad news for he and Kim.

RELATED: No. 1 Alabama beats No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34 to reach title game

The pair was part of a group, picked by ABC7 News sister network, ESPN. The gour beat out a pool of roughly 700 people for the opportunity to participate in the unique experience. The group's activity is live streaming on ESPN3.

For the remaining two, Clemson's Nancy Volland and Alabam's Llyas Ross, 45-feet above chilly downtown San Jose is where they'll live until Monday, January 7th.

"I actually looked at the weather for next week, and it's going to be the same thing," Volland told ABC7 News about the cold weather. "So, I kind of just psyched myself up, that this is the way it's going to be."

Meantime, Volland and Ross will stay atop the billboard until their teams go head-to-head in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Levi's Stadium. This will make the third time in four years the two schools will meet for the title.

Ross predicts, "It's going to be a close and fun game I feel, but I feel we're going to pull it out this year again."

RELATED: Clemson heading to College Football Playoff championship game for 3rd time in 4 seasons

Clemson and Alabama met in the 2015 and 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Between the two games, each went home with a victory.



So, we have ourselves a rubber match!

How to watch:

The challenge will end on January 7, which will coincide with the National Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

You can stream the entire experience on the WatchESPN website and app.

Watch the National Championship game on our sister network, ESPN, on Monday, Jan. 7.

