Group of college football fanatics living on South Bay billboard down to two

Two College Football Playoff superfans will leave this 45 ft high billboard after their college teams lose. It’s Q3 for #NotreDame & #Clemson. Means @ND2ptKimversion and @tigermom_NancyV are on the line! Winner will remain through 1/7– championship game at @LevisStadium #abc7now pic.twitter.com/KsDzPGevH2