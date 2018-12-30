Group of college football fanatics living on South Bay billboard down to two

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --The group of college football super fans living on a billboard in Downtown San Jose is now down to two.
The College Football Playoff Semi-Final games were played Saturday afternoon, and the fans representing the two losing teams were sent back home.
Crews will have to update the billboard at South Almaden Boulevard and Park Avenue to reflect the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Sooners.
The two teams going head-to-head for the third time in a College Football Playoff National Championship game.
On Saturday, the once in a lifetime camping trip came to an end for Notre Dame's Jeanette Kim, and Oklahoma's Ruben Hunter.
For Kim, her Fighting Irish didn't have much fight in them, losing to Clemson 30-3.
#RIGHTNOW #ESPNBillboard crews are working to change banner to reflect teams competing for College Football Playoff National Championship title— @ClemsonFB & @AlabamaFTBL. Two remaining super fans are off the billboard during change. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/wDAG2CDyRW— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 30, 2018
Kim told ABC7 News, "I'm pretty disappointed. I mean, I wish I could say the Irish left it all out on the field, but I think we under-performed today. We could've put up a better fight."
Ruben Hunter ended the night, descending from the 40-foot-long billboard he and the group have called home for the last few days. Too soon for the Sooner.
Oklahoma lost of Alabama, 45-34.
"Gosh, I really wish we just had another start to the game," Hunter said. "But it's been fun, this whole billboard experience."
Hunter's reaction is proof it hasn't been all bad news for he and Kim.
The pair was part of a group, picked by ABC7 News sister network, ESPN. The gour beat out a pool of roughly 700 people for the opportunity to participate in the unique experience. The group's activity is live streaming on ESPN3.
For the remaining two, Clemson's Nancy Volland and Alabam's Llyas Ross, 45-feet above chilly downtown San Jose is where they'll live until Monday, January 7th.
"I actually looked at the weather for next week, and it's going to be the same thing," Volland told ABC7 News about the cold weather. "So, I kind of just psyched myself up, that this is the way it's going to be."
Meantime, Volland and Ross will stay atop the billboard until their teams go head-to-head in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Levi's Stadium. This will make the third time in four years the two schools will meet for the title.
Ross predicts, "It's going to be a close and fun game I feel, but I feel we're going to pull it out this year again."
Clemson and Alabama met in the 2015 and 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Between the two games, each went home with a victory.
Two College Football Playoff superfans will leave this 45 ft high billboard after their college teams lose. It’s Q3 for #NotreDame & #Clemson. Means @ND2ptKimversion and @tigermom_NancyV are on the line! Winner will remain through 1/7– championship game at @LevisStadium #abc7now pic.twitter.com/KsDzPGevH2— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 29, 2018
So, we have ourselves a rubber match!
