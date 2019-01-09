SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Harlem Globetrotters, who have entertained several generations of basketball fans, stopped by ABC7 to show off some fancy dribbling and impossible trick shots.
In fact, today marks the one-year anniversary of when they came by the ABC7 sports department and challenged ABC7's Larry Beil and Casey Pratt to a trick shot contest.
The video above shows how last year's competition ended.
Now, it's time for a re-match! However, we're mixing up the teams to make it more even.
That's happening around 4:30 p.m. today live on Facebook!
You can see the Harlem Globetrotters at Oracle Arena and at SAP Center from Jan. 12-21. Click here for more information.
