HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

Harlem Globetrotters return to ABC7 sports department for trick shot contest rematch

It's going down in the sports department! The Original Harlem Globetrotters challenged Larry Beil and Casey Pratt to a trick shot contest. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Harlem Globetrotters, who have entertained several generations of basketball fans, stopped by ABC7 to show off some fancy dribbling and impossible trick shots.

In fact, today marks the one-year anniversary of when they came by the ABC7 sports department and challenged ABC7's Larry Beil and Casey Pratt to a trick shot contest.

RELATED: Harlem Globetrotters teach Steph Curry to spin basketball

The video above shows how last year's competition ended.

Now, it's time for a re-match! However, we're mixing up the teams to make it more even.

That's happening around 4:30 p.m. today live on Facebook!

You can see the Harlem Globetrotters at Oracle Arena and at SAP Center from Jan. 12-21. Click here for more information.

Watch more videos here from the Harlem Globetrotters!
