OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Here's what the Oakland Athletics have planned for new ballpark at Howard Terminal

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what the A's have planned for new Oakland ballpark (1 of 3)

Here's what the A's have planned for new Oakland ballpark

The Oakland Athletics have announced plans for their new ballpark. Here's what they want their new home to look like. (Bjarke Ingels Group)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Athletics have announced plans for a new stadium along the waterfront at Howard Terminal.

Team officials believe the Howard Terminal location is the best way to generate excitement with fans, sell more tickets and make the money to help pay for this new stadium.

The stadium will be nestled carefully into its urban surroundings, according to the A's. The team says they consider it a "ballpark within a park."



As for the Coliseum, it would be torn down and turned into a low rise sports amphitheater surrounded by grassy knolls. There would also be development, including affordable housing, a youth sports complex, and a shopping strip.

The new stadium will be privately funded. Officials at a news conference today were slight on some key details, saying they are still negotiating a path to this plan.

"They're in an agreement, so it's like we're dating exclusively. We're not looking anywhere else. But we're in a courtship right now. So that's the period under which we develop the details of a potential actual development. So you will have many more opportunities for us to have these conversations again, this is really, really a gorgeous starting line," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

The A's president says the new stadium will be like nothing you have ever seen; it will seat 34,000 and will come with a roof deck to take in the views. Officials did not say how much it will cost, but expect to break ground in late 2020. They are planning on opening the stadium in 2023.

As for the old location, they have plans for that site too. Officials say it will become a housing and tech hub; they'll keep Oracle Arena and turn the Coliseum into a low rise sports facility.

This has been a long time coming, the A's have looked at Fremont and San Jose in the past. Yet today the A's are being praised for positioning themselves as Oakland's team, just as the Warriors and the Raiders are leaving.

Click here for more stories and videos about the Oakland A's.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballMLBsportsconstructionOakland Athleticsbuilding a better bay areareal estate developmentOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Oakland Athletics share vision for Howard Terminal ballpark
The A's have chosen their new home again -- now what?
Hope grows for neighborhoods around Oakland Coliseum with A's ballpark announcement
Oakland A's Coliseum site before and after proposed ballpark project
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
Oakland Athletics share vision for Howard Terminal ballpark
The A's have chosen their new home again -- now what?
Hope grows for neighborhoods around Oakland Coliseum with A's ballpark announcement
Oakland A's Coliseum site before and after proposed ballpark project
More Sports
Top Stories
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
San Jose takes extra flood precautions ahead of next storm
Could hockey pucks stop an active shooter?
Police: Body found in North Carolina is kidnapped 13-year-old
Oakland Athletics share vision for Howard Terminal ballpark
Police investigate after woman's body found in donation box in Petaluma
The A's have chosen their new home again -- now what?
Show More
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch offering to pay cellphone bills
Hope grows for neighborhoods around Oakland Coliseum with A's ballpark announcement
Oakland A's Coliseum site before and after proposed ballpark project
Redskins respond to criticism over Foster signing
Caltrans shuts down part of Hwy 1 due to storm
More News