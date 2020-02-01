7 On Your Side

Super Bowl 2020: How to host a Super Bowl party without creating a mountain of trash

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nearly 100 million Americans will be going to a Super Bowl party or throwing one this Sunday. Half the fun is in the food -- tons of it.

The National Retail Federation says we eat more food on Super Bowl Sunday than any day besides Thanksgiving. And we make just as much garbage; think of all the beer bottles, potato chip bags and pizza boxes. With a little planning, you can keep most of it out of the landfill.

There's plenty of fun to be had on Super Bowl Sunday -- especially when your team is in the game.

There's the crazy ads, the halftime show and of course all the classic Super Bowl snack foods. But trash managers hope most of this doesn't end up in the landfill.

"Well first, we're expecting a Niner victory and also an uptick in consumption for the Super Bowl," said Steven Chiv of San Francisco's Department of Environment. He says with planning, a tiny basket should be big enough to fit all trash going to the landfill.

"You want to avoid the single use cups and plates and forks. If you can, avoid getting prepackaged food," said Chiv.

If you're throwing a house party, here are some tips:

  • Buy only re-usable plastic plates and utensils; or, use compostable dishware

  • Avoid buying packaged foods like pre-made guacamole

  • Buy in bulk to reduce plastic waste

  • Set up bins for guests to throw recyclables and compost

  • Send guests home with leftover food instead of throwing it out


    • The NFL also has set a zero waste goal for Sunday's game. The Super Bowl itself generates about 80 tons of trash, but the game organizers say all of that garbage will be either composted, recycled or burned for energy. And they hope it inspires fans back home.




